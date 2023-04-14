Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mangal Shovajatra

Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG

Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Hossain today (Thursday) said the letter threatening attack on Mangal Shovajatra was sent to a Fine Arts Institute's student to create panic and it is not a threat from militants.

"The letter was sent to create panic. It has nothing to do with politics," he said while talking to reporters at the Ramna Batamul in the capital after inspecting the security arrangements at the venue for the Bangla New Year celebrations on Friday.

Regarding the security for Pahela Baishakh celebrations, he said the Rab commando team is ready to deal with any kind of situation that may arise, as well as each RAB battalion has started special intelligence surveillance across the country.

Special security measures have been taken by setting up adequate checkposts, observation posts in different places of the capital, including TSC, Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan and Ramna Batamul, where the new year celebration events are organized.

Rab's Bomb Disposal Unit and Dog Squad are ready to deal with any situation, Khurshid said adding that the venue will be under Rab's CCTV coverage.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said there will be three tiers of security arrangements along with the police and various units during the Pahela Baishahkh celebration.

"Those who want to enjoy the New Year will be able to celebrate it safely," he said.

Regarding the incident of militant escape, the commissioner said two militants were kidnapped but 10 militants were arrested.

"The two escapees have been kept under surveillance. They will be arrested soon," he said.

In response to another query, The DMP commissioner said there is no immediate threat from terrorists.

"But we will remain vigilant and ready so that no one can dare to cause any disturbance," he added.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'
ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest
Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November
Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida
Heat wave paralyses north of country
Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG
DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations
PM's criticism won't affect US-BD ties: MoFA


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft