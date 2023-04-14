DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations







"We have taken adequate security measures throughout Dhaka ahead of Pahela Baishakh celebrations - the Bangla new year," he said this, briefing journalists after inspecting the security arrangements on the occasion of Pohela Baishakh celebrations at Ramna Batamul on Thursday.



DMP Additional Commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhter, Dr Kha Mahid Uddin, Muha Ashrafuzzaman, chief of the CTTC Md Asaduzzaman, Md Munibur Rahman and chief of Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officers of various units were present.



Faruq said every year the 'Barshabaran' ceremony begins with the music of Chayanat at Ramna Batamul, adding, "The Bangla New Year celebrations will start today in the same way. Three-tier security measures have been taken on this occasion."



He greeted all, including journalists, saying that in 2001, the militants had bombed the mass gathering at Ramna Batamul to destroy and disrupt the Bangali cultural heritage.



"Many innocent people lost their lives. Since then, the DMP provides flawless security at every place where Pahela Baishakh is celebrated in Dhaka city, including Ramna," the DMP commissioner said.



He said sweeping is being done with DMP's dog squad and bomb disposal unit at Ramna's Batamul and surrounding areas.



The DMP Commissioner said 27,00 policemen, including plainclothes ones, will remain alert at Ramna Batamul, Dhaka University campus and Rabindra Sarobar areas to make the efforts a success.



During the Pahela Baisakh celebrations, some youths create public nuisance by using loud instruments, he said and requested everyone not to use such instruments and not to enter Ramna Park with bags.



The DMP chief said a total of nine gates will be installed for entering and exiting Ramna Batamul, of which four gates will be used for entering into the venue.



"Each gate will have an archway. None will be allowed to enter with bags. Apart from this, visitors can stay from 6:00am to 4:00pm," he said.



Replying to a question, Faruq said, "As a Bangali, I think that the New Year celebrations cannot be stopped with two-one bombs. In 1971, the Pakistani forces along with their collaborators could not suppress these Bangalis with their cannons and guns. So, any terrorist will not be able to suppress us by throwing a bomb or two."



"We are not such a fearful nation. We are a nation of heroes the police are ready to deal with any situation," he said. BSS



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq has said three-tier security measures have been taken on the occasion of the Pahela Baishakh."We have taken adequate security measures throughout Dhaka ahead of Pahela Baishakh celebrations - the Bangla new year," he said this, briefing journalists after inspecting the security arrangements on the occasion of Pohela Baishakh celebrations at Ramna Batamul on Thursday.DMP Additional Commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhter, Dr Kha Mahid Uddin, Muha Ashrafuzzaman, chief of the CTTC Md Asaduzzaman, Md Munibur Rahman and chief of Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officers of various units were present.Faruq said every year the 'Barshabaran' ceremony begins with the music of Chayanat at Ramna Batamul, adding, "The Bangla New Year celebrations will start today in the same way. Three-tier security measures have been taken on this occasion."He greeted all, including journalists, saying that in 2001, the militants had bombed the mass gathering at Ramna Batamul to destroy and disrupt the Bangali cultural heritage."Many innocent people lost their lives. Since then, the DMP provides flawless security at every place where Pahela Baishakh is celebrated in Dhaka city, including Ramna," the DMP commissioner said.He said sweeping is being done with DMP's dog squad and bomb disposal unit at Ramna's Batamul and surrounding areas.The DMP Commissioner said 27,00 policemen, including plainclothes ones, will remain alert at Ramna Batamul, Dhaka University campus and Rabindra Sarobar areas to make the efforts a success.During the Pahela Baisakh celebrations, some youths create public nuisance by using loud instruments, he said and requested everyone not to use such instruments and not to enter Ramna Park with bags.The DMP chief said a total of nine gates will be installed for entering and exiting Ramna Batamul, of which four gates will be used for entering into the venue."Each gate will have an archway. None will be allowed to enter with bags. Apart from this, visitors can stay from 6:00am to 4:00pm," he said.Replying to a question, Faruq said, "As a Bangali, I think that the New Year celebrations cannot be stopped with two-one bombs. In 1971, the Pakistani forces along with their collaborators could not suppress these Bangalis with their cannons and guns. So, any terrorist will not be able to suppress us by throwing a bomb or two.""We are not such a fearful nation. We are a nation of heroesthe police are ready to deal with any situation," he said. BSS