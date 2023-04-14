Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pahela Baishakh

DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq has said three-tier security measures have been taken on the occasion of the Pahela Baishakh.

"We have taken adequate security measures throughout Dhaka ahead of Pahela Baishakh celebrations - the Bangla new year," he said this, briefing journalists after inspecting the security arrangements on the occasion of Pohela Baishakh celebrations at Ramna Batamul on Thursday.

DMP Additional Commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhter, Dr Kha Mahid Uddin, Muha Ashrafuzzaman, chief of the CTTC Md Asaduzzaman, Md Munibur Rahman and chief of Detective Branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officers of various units were present.

Faruq said every year the 'Barshabaran' ceremony begins with the music of Chayanat at Ramna Batamul, adding, "The Bangla New Year celebrations will start today in the same way. Three-tier security measures have been taken on this occasion."

He greeted all, including journalists, saying that in 2001, the militants had bombed the mass gathering at Ramna Batamul to destroy and disrupt the Bangali cultural heritage.

"Many innocent people lost their lives. Since then, the DMP provides flawless security at every place where Pahela Baishakh is celebrated in Dhaka city, including Ramna," the DMP commissioner said.

He said sweeping is being done with DMP's dog squad and bomb disposal unit at Ramna's Batamul and surrounding areas.

The DMP Commissioner said 27,00 policemen, including plainclothes ones, will remain alert at Ramna Batamul, Dhaka University campus and Rabindra Sarobar areas to make the efforts a success.

During the Pahela Baisakh celebrations, some youths create public nuisance by using loud instruments, he said and requested everyone not to use such instruments and not to enter Ramna Park with bags.

The DMP chief said a total of nine gates will be installed for entering and exiting Ramna Batamul, of which four gates will be used for entering into the venue.

"Each gate will have an archway. None will be allowed to enter with bags. Apart from this, visitors can stay from 6:00am to 4:00pm," he said.

Replying to a question, Faruq said, "As a Bangali, I think that the New Year celebrations cannot be stopped with two-one bombs. In 1971, the Pakistani forces along with their collaborators could not suppress these Bangalis with their cannons and guns. So, any terrorist will not be able to suppress us by throwing a bomb or two."

"We are not such a fearful nation. We are a nation of heroes
the police are ready to deal with any situation," he said.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'
ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest
Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November
Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida
Heat wave paralyses north of country
Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG
DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations
PM's criticism won't affect US-BD ties: MoFA


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft