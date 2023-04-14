Dhaka, Tokyo likely to sign 8 to 10 deals, MoUs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to sign 8 to 10 instruments with Japan during her upcoming visit to Japan as both the countries are set to take the bilateral relations to a new height.



"There's a possibility to sign 8-10 deals and MoUs. We will inform you further through a separate briefing," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters in a weekly briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Ministry.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan from April 25 to 28, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.



"Japan wants to elevate the bilateral ties with Bangladesh to a "strategic" level, especially in defence and security areas to the growing relations," earlier, a diplomatic source said.



The two countries now have a comprehensive partnership, and Japan intends to elevate it.



Earlier, the PM visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.



During her stay in Japan, the Prime Minister will be received by the Emperor of Japan, Foreign Ministry said.



She will also hand over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to a few Japanese nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio will hold a summit meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister and then host a working dinner in her honour.



During the visit, the PM is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with a few bilateral meetings.



