Pahela Baishakh today

Nation celebrates today Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla year 1430.



The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.



President, in his message, wished all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad a happy Bengali New Year.



The advent of Baishakh comes to people's lives with ever new messages, the head of the state said, adding that forgetting sorrow, decay and failure, everyone wakes up with great joy.



He said Pahela Baishakh is the main part of the eternal tradition of the Bengali nation.



In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Pahela Baishakh is the day of harmony and the great reunion of Bengalis.



The premier called upon all, irrespective of religion and caste, to wake up with new joy forgetting the sorrows and failures of the past year.



The search for the identity and roots of Bengalis can be found through its celebration, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that Pahela Baishakh is a reflection of the Bangalees.



The day will be celebrated on its traditional venue Ramna Batamul in the capital at sunrise by Chhyanaut.



Mangal Shovajatra will be taken out by the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.



Due to Ramadan the day will be celebrated in a limited way.



The government has taken an elaborate programme to celebrate the day.



Mongol Shovajatra will be brought out at cities and towns across the country.



The business communities, especially in the rural areas open their traditional 'Halkhata', new account books and offer sweets to customers.



Education institutions across the country celebrate Pahela Baishakh with due festivity.



Schools across the country has been requested by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education to celebrate the day.



Students sing Rabindranth Tagore's "Esho He Baishakh," to welcome the Bangla New Year.



Ruling Awami League (AL), has taken an elaborate programme to celebrate the day.



Dhaka South City unit of AL will bring out a procession in the city to celebrate the day.



The procession will start from Bahadur Shah Park at 7 am today and end at AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, to be led by AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.



AL will hold a discussion at Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka at 7 am today.



Dhaka South City AL Acting President Nurul Amin Ruhul, MP, will preside over the discussion while Dhaka South City unit of AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir will conduct it.



Different government and non-government organisations, socio-cultural platforms, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Bangla Academy, Department of Public Libraries, the National Museum, Kabi Nazrul Institute, Copyright Office, National Book Centre, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the Department of Archives and Library and Dhaka University will celebrate the day.



Baishakhi rallies will be held in district, upazila and union towns across the country.



Besides, local administration will organise quiz competitions, cultural events and folk fairs.



Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels will broadcast live programmes.



Graffiti has been painted on walls depicting heritage of the country.



Museums and archaeological sites will remain open for children, students, people with disabilities and autism to visit free of cost.



Food will be served to jail inmates, patients in hospitals and the orphanages.

Bangladesh missions abroad will celebrate the day.



Security measures will be in place across the country.



National dailies will bring out supplements, Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV and radio channels will air special programmes.



