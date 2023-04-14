Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pahela Baishakh today

President, PM greet people

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

Nation celebrates today Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla year 1430.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.

President, in his message, wished all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad a happy Bengali New Year.

The advent of Baishakh comes to people's lives with ever new messages, the head of the state said, adding that forgetting sorrow, decay and failure, everyone wakes up with great joy.

He said Pahela Baishakh is the main part of the eternal tradition of the Bengali nation.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Pahela Baishakh is the day of harmony and the great reunion of Bengalis.

The premier called upon all, irrespective of religion and caste, to wake up with new joy forgetting the sorrows and failures of the past year.

The search for the identity and roots of Bengalis can be found through its celebration, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that Pahela Baishakh is a reflection of the Bangalees.

The day will be celebrated on its traditional venue Ramna Batamul in the capital at sunrise by Chhyanaut.

Mangal Shovajatra will be taken out by the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

Due to Ramadan the day will be celebrated in a limited way.

The government has taken an elaborate programme to celebrate the day.

Mongol Shovajatra will be brought out at cities and towns across the country.

The business communities, especially in the rural areas open their traditional 'Halkhata', new account books and offer sweets to customers.

Education institutions across the country celebrate Pahela Baishakh with due festivity.

Schools across the country has been requested by  the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education to celebrate the day.

Students sing Rabindranth Tagore's "Esho He Baishakh," to welcome the Bangla New Year.

Ruling Awami League (AL), has taken an elaborate  programme to celebrate the day.

Dhaka South City unit of AL will bring out a procession in the city to celebrate the day.

The procession will start from Bahadur Shah Park at 7 am today and end at AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, to be led by AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

AL will hold a discussion at Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka at 7 am today.

Dhaka South City AL Acting President Nurul Amin Ruhul, MP, will preside over the discussion while Dhaka South City unit of AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir will conduct it.

Different government and non-government organisations, socio-cultural platforms, including Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Bangla Academy, Department of Public Libraries, the National Museum, Kabi Nazrul Institute, Copyright Office, National Book Centre, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the Department of Archives and Library and Dhaka University will celebrate the day.

Baishakhi rallies will be held in district, upazila  and union towns across the country.

Besides, local administration will organise quiz competitions, cultural events and folk fairs.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels will broadcast live programmes.

Graffiti has been painted on walls depicting heritage of the country.

Museums and archaeological sites will remain open for children, students, people with disabilities and autism to visit free of cost.

Food will be served to jail inmates, patients in hospitals and the orphanages.
Bangladesh missions abroad will celebrate the day.

Security measures will be in place across the country.

National dailies will bring out supplements, Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV and radio channels will air special programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'
ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest
Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November
Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida
Heat wave paralyses north of country
Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG
DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations
PM's criticism won't affect US-BD ties: MoFA


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft