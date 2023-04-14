PM to open Indian Ocean Confce in Dhaka on May 12

Bangladesh is set to host the 6th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Dhaka on May 12-13, Seheli Sabrin Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Thursday at a weekly media briefing.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at a city hotel on May 12," however, she did not elaborates.



India Foundation in association with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh will organized the conference, however, this time the theme of conference is "Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future".



"The conference would bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region. The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests who will participate in the conference," Sabrin said.



The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the "flagship consultative forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.



The Conference endeavours to bring critical states and principal maritime partners of the region together on a common platform to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation for Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).



The first edition of the Conference was held in Singapore in 2016. It was attended by over 300 delegates from 22 countries including ministers, political leaders, diplomats, strategic thinkers, academics, and media.



The second IOC was hosted in 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka and was attended by representatives from over 40 countries. The third IOC was hosted in 2018 in Hanoi, Vietnam, and was attended by delegates from 44 countries, she said.



The fourth edition of IOC was hosted in Maldives in 2019 and was addressed by speakers from 36 countries and attended by delegates from 40 countries.



The fifth edition of IOC was organised in 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE and was addressed by 37 speakers from 21 countries.



During the briefing, Sebrin highlights the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen's visit of USA, she said apart with the meeting of Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Momen joined a meeting as the chief guest at the International Republican Institute (IRI) in Washington DC.



At the meeting, he talked about Bangladesh's political landscape, its electoral process and preparedness for a free, fair and participatory general election.



IRI officials expressed their interest to observe the general election which was cordially welcomed by the foreign minister. President of the Institute Daniel Twining moderated the event.



Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, Director General (North America) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khandker Masudul Alam and officials of Bangladesh Embassy were present at the two events, she said.



"Foreign Minister Momen also visited Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST) in Virginia founded by a Bangladeshi entrepreneur," she added.

He delivered a speech as the chief guest at a discussion session organised by the university authorities.



The foreign minister highly praised the authorities for establishing such a higher educational institution in the USA and wished for its overall success, she said.



"President of the University Hasan Karaburk and Chancellor and founder Engineer Abubokor Hanip, among others, spoke at the event, while faculty members and students of the university and officials of Bangladesh Embassy were present on the occasion," she added.



