Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM wishes to build happy, smart BD in Bangla New Year

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

PM wishes to build happy, smart BD in Bangla New Year

PM wishes to build happy, smart BD in Bangla New Year

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday wished to build a happy and prosperous Smart Bangladesh in the coming years removing all darkness and hurdles.

"On eve of this Happy New Year, we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy and prosperous smart Bangladesh," she said.

The premier said this in a short video message, which will be aired by all media outlets of the country from the evening, to the people of the country on the eve of the Bangla New Year-1430 (Pahela Boishakh).

She said that the country has passed another year facing various types of hurdles and obstacles.

"Happy New Year," she said, greeting all Bangladeshi people living at home and abroad.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'
ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest
Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November
Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida
Heat wave paralyses north of country
Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG
DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations
PM's criticism won't affect US-BD ties: MoFA


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft