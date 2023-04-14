Video
Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

A ferry will be used exclusively for motorcyclists to cross the Padma River during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, as the Padma Bridge remains out of bounds for them. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the decision after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur to cross the river.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, said motorcycles can use ferries to cross the Padma for 11 days during Eid and five days before and after the day of the biggest religious festival in the country.     bdnews24.com



Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
