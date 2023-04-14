Zafrullah Chy to be buried at Gonoshasthaya premises today



Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and veteran freedom fighter Zafrullah Chowdhury will be buried on Gonoshasthaya Kendra premises at Savar on Friday, his son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury said on Thursday.



People from all walks of life paid their last respects to Zafrullah Chowdhury at Central Shaheed Minar.



His body was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar from Birdem Hospital's mortuary at 10:05 am and was kept there till 1pm.



His namaz-e-janaza was held Suhrawardy Udyan.



On behalf of deputy commissioner of Dhaka district, a team of police gave guard of honour to freedom fighter Zafrullah at Central Shaheed Minar.



In his brief speech before the first namaz-e-janaza, Bareesh said that the family agreed to donate Zafrullah's body to any medical college in Bangladesh, to fulfill his father's wish.



'We contacted the authorities of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was a student, and Gonoshasthaya Samajvittik Medical College he had established.



But they refused to receive his body as neither medical wanted to conduct research on his body out of respect,' said Bareesh.



His first namaz-e-janaza was held at his Dhanmondi residence and the second namaz-e-janaza was held on Dhaka Medical College premises.



His body will be kept at Birdem Hospital's mortuary and on Friday it will be taken to Gonoshasthya Kendra premises at Savar on Friday morning.



After the Jum'ah prayers his last namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gonoshasthya Kendra premises at Savar.



Leaders and activists of different political parties, scio-cultural organisations and people from all walks laid wreaths on his body to show their last respects.



On behalf of main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, a delegation of the central leaders led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Ganatanra Mancha, a combine of seven political parties, Left Democratic Alliance, a combine of six political parties, Workers Party led by its president Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Party led by presidium member Jahirul Islam, Ganosamhati Andolan led by its chef coordinator Zonayed Saki, Bhashani Onusari Parishad led by its convener Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, Revolutionary Workers Party led by its general secretary Saiful Huq, Communist Party of Bangladesh led by its general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Socialist Party of Bangladesh led by its general secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz, Gono Forum faction president Mostafa Mohsin Montu, Jatiya Samajtatnrik Dal, general secretary Shirin Akhter, Jatiya Mukti Council and others paid their last respects laying wreaths.



