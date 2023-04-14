Video
Home Back Page

Bus-3 wheeler collision kills 5 in Ctg

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 13: Five people were dead and one person was injured after a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila on Thursday, police said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Md. Selim (45) of Boalkhali's Mirpara, Anjana Akter (35) of Mirsarai's Jorarganj, and Babul Dey (60) of Patiya's Baidyabari.

The accident occurred at around 9:00am at Boalkhali's Raykhalipul area. Abdur Razzak, Officer-in-Charge of Boalkhali police station said there were six passengers in the CNG-run auto-rickshaw. Four of them were dead on the spot while another died on the way to the hospital.    UNB


