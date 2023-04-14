Video
Home Back Page

Agri Ministry takes Tk 47cr exportable mango project

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Aiming at exporting around one lakh metric tons of mango out of 24 lakh tons Bangladesh grows every year, the Ministry of Agriculture has taken a five year project (2022-27) spending around Tk47 crore.
 
Under the project, the Ministry will ensure Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), creation of exportable mango garden, fertilizer and disease management in the existing gardens, ensuring quality mango using modernized technologies including pruning bagging and disease management and training for the farmers, exporters, mango transporters and cargo managers.

At an inter-ministerial meeting on 'Exportable Mango Production, Marketing and Export' held on Thursday at the Agriculture Ministry conference room, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque hoped that once the initiative is implemented properly, it would be possible for Bangladesh to export the stipulated quantity of mango to abroad. The meeting was informed that Bangladesh grows around 24 lakh tons of mangoes every year. Of the quantity, some 25 to 30 percent of mangoes are damaged during harvest due to lack of modernized technologies.

It was also informed that in 2021, mangoes of around US$1.5 billion were exported across the world. During the period, Bangladesh exported only 1,757 tons of mangoes.

According to the ministry statement, Bangladesh exported around 310 tons of mangoes in 2018-19 fiscal year while 283 tons were exported in 2019-20, 1,632 in 2020-21 and 1,757 tons 2021-22 FY.

Razzaque, also chair of the meeting, told media after the meeting that Bangladesh is now seventh largest mango growing country across the world. But, it doesn't have its position in largest exporting countries. Once the initiatives are implemented, the pathway of exporting huge mango would be created.

The post-post loss would be reduced and safe and pest-free mango would be available in the markets.
 
He also informed that some 21 verities of mangoes are exported in the world while Bangladesh grows 72 verities of mangoes including those. The most popular verities of mangoes are- Khirsapat, Gopalvog, Langra, Fajli, Haribhanga and Amropali. The verities of Khirsapat and Fajli have already achieved GI recognition. Various countries including England, Japan and Russia have expressed their intension of import mango from Bangladesh. Once the initiatives are implemented, mangoes would be exported there.


