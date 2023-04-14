AL harassing professionals for telling truth: Fakhrul  



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged on Thursday that the oppressive Awami League government is harassing people, journalists, editors, doctors, lawyers and teachers for telling the truth.



He made the allegation while addressing an ifter party at Ladies Club in the capital organized by the Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB).



Fakhrul said, "The Awami League government has broken the electoral system of the country in the last 14 years. They want to come to power through unilateral elections. If they come back to power like this, the country will lose sovereignty."



He said, "Now Bangladesh is going through a period of economic and political crisis. But in 1971, we participated in the Liberation War with the aim of establishing a democratic Bangladesh and creating equal opportunities for all."



"An illegitimate government has destroyed all the achievements of our 52 years of independence at gunpoint," he added.



BNP Secretary General said, "Khaleda Zia added caretaker government provision to the constitution but this government cancelled the provision by using the court. On the other hand they enacted black digital security act to arrest people without warrant, kept in jail day after day and torture them."

Fakhrul said, "The Awami League government has now increased the price of fertilizer to create more pressure on farmers and general people. The increase of fertilizer price will increase the price of everything one more time."

