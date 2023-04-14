DU fine arts ready for ‘Mangal Shovajatra’

Dhaka University Fine Arts Faculty has almost completed all out preparations to celebrate the Pahela Boishakh, the first day of Bengali new year, by bringing out the UNESCO recognized traditional Mangal Sovajatra with a colourful and vibrant look.



This year, the procession will be brought back to its traditional route, starting from the fine arts faculty premises and ending at the same premises via the marching Shahbagh intersection which was last year held from university's Sarakdeep area to the memory eternal premises route due to the ongoing construction work of Metro Rail.



The Shobhajatra, led by the DU Vice Chancellor, will start at 9:00am today from the fine arts premises, said Member secretary of Pahela Baishakh celebration committee Professor Nisar Hossain.



"This year's primary motif will be the child in the lap of the mother, tiger, peacock, elephant, sheep and the nilgai, which symbolises peace and the disappearing animals of our country. The work on the major motifs is almost completed, and the procession's preparations are almost done," Nisar said.



The rest of the work will be done within the due time as our students, teachers, volunteers and workers are working relentlessly from dawn to dusk to make it a success," he added.



Every year, on April 14 (Bengali New Year), students of the Fine Art Faculty of Dhaka University bring out the 'Mangal Shobhajatra', which got the recognition from UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2016.



Before hours of starting the procession, the students of the faculty were seen busy selling and making artworks, crafts, masks and sora for Pahela Boishakh, as well as to raise funds for the arrangements.



Keeping the Mangal Shobhajatra free of corporate sponsorship, teachers, students, and alumni of the faculty have raised funds by creating and selling their artworks, crafts, masks, and sora.



Besides this, volunteers and workers, led by the 24th batch of the faculty with the participation of both current and former students of the faculty, have been working for the last few days to make it a success.



Nisar Hossain, also dean of the Fine Arts Faculty, said the procession will uphold the country's folklore, culture and heritage while important motifs of 33 years of the Mangal Sovajatra celebration of the faculty will comprise the procession.



Wishing peace in peace on earth, a line from Rabindranath Tagore's poem 'Borisho Dhora-Majhe Shantir Bari' has been set as the theme of this year's Mangal Shovajatra, said Nisar. BSS



