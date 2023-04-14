Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt raises procurement rate of paddy, rice, wheat

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Considering the increasing price of rice, paddy and wheat in the local market and production cost of the farmers, the government has decided to procure the food grain from local production at Tk 3 to Tk 7 higher price than the previous years.

To carry out internal food grain procurement, especially Boro paddy and rice and wheat, from May this year, per kilogram paddy price was set at Tk 30 while parboiled rice at Tk 44 and wheat at Tk 35.

In last year of 2022, the paddy procurement price was fixed at Tk27 per kg while parboiled rice at Tk40 and wheat at Tk28.  In this season, paddy price has been increased by Tk3 per kg while rice price by Tk4 and wheat Tk7 per kg.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry held at the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, also head of the committee, in the chair.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister M Tajul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended the meeting among others. Besides, secretaries from different ministries, including Cabinet Secretary were present. After the meeting, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder briefed media about the meeting decisions.

He said that the government has decided to procure 17.50 lakh metric tons (MT) of food grains during the upcoming Boro season as the four-month-long internal food procurement drive begins in May this year.

In the Boro procurement season, four lakh tonnes of paddy and 12.50 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice would be procured. Same time, one lakh metric tons of wheat from local production would also be bought from the farmers.

"The internal food procurement will begin on May 7 and it will continue till August 31 this year," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
Zafrullah Chy to be buried at Gonoshasthaya premises today
Bus-3 wheeler collision kills 5 in Ctg
Agri Ministry takes Tk 47cr exportable mango project
AL harassing professionals for telling truth: Fakhrul  
Over 4pc Dhaka homes infested with dengue mosquitoes: Study
DU fine arts ready for ‘Mangal Shovajatra’
Govt raises procurement rate of paddy, rice, wheat


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft