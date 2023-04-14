Govt raises procurement rate of paddy, rice, wheat

Considering the increasing price of rice, paddy and wheat in the local market and production cost of the farmers, the government has decided to procure the food grain from local production at Tk 3 to Tk 7 higher price than the previous years.



To carry out internal food grain procurement, especially Boro paddy and rice and wheat, from May this year, per kilogram paddy price was set at Tk 30 while parboiled rice at Tk 44 and wheat at Tk 35.



In last year of 2022, the paddy procurement price was fixed at Tk27 per kg while parboiled rice at Tk40 and wheat at Tk28. In this season, paddy price has been increased by Tk3 per kg while rice price by Tk4 and wheat Tk7 per kg.



The decision was taken at the meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry held at the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, also head of the committee, in the chair.



Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister M Tajul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim attended the meeting among others. Besides, secretaries from different ministries, including Cabinet Secretary were present. After the meeting, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder briefed media about the meeting decisions.



He said that the government has decided to procure 17.50 lakh metric tons (MT) of food grains during the upcoming Boro season as the four-month-long internal food procurement drive begins in May this year.



In the Boro procurement season, four lakh tonnes of paddy and 12.50 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice would be procured. Same time, one lakh metric tons of wheat from local production would also be bought from the farmers.



"The internal food procurement will begin on May 7 and it will continue till August 31 this year," he said.



