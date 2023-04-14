PM to open 100 more bridges in June: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 more bridges simultaneously on a single day in June next, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday.



He revealed this while talking to reporters after an agreement signing ceremony at the Secretariat here.



Hoping that the sufferings of homebound people will remain at a tolerable level during their journey ahead the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Quader said, there will be no traffic jam because of the road condition as traffic congestion takes place for lack of discipline on roads and highways.



Earlier, in the presence of the minister, an agreement was signed with the selected consultant for the Kewatkhali Bridge Construction Project to be implemented on the Brahmaputra River in Mymensingh. The deal was signed by Project Director of Kewatkhali Bridge Construction Project Nur-E-Alam on behalf of the Roads and Highways Department and Pradyot Biswas on behalf of the consultation firm.



Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Ishtiaque were, among others, present on the occasion. Rajat Mishra, Director General of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), joined the event virtually from Beijing. BSS

