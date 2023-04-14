Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM to open 100 more bridges in June: Quader

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 more bridges simultaneously on a single day in June next, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday.

He revealed this while talking to reporters after an agreement signing ceremony at the Secretariat here.

Hoping that the sufferings of homebound people will remain at a tolerable level during their journey ahead the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Quader said, there will be no traffic jam because of the road condition as traffic congestion takes place for lack of discipline on roads and highways.

Earlier, in the presence of the minister, an agreement was signed with the selected consultant for the Kewatkhali Bridge Construction Project to be implemented on the Brahmaputra River in Mymensingh. The deal was signed by Project Director of Kewatkhali Bridge Construction Project Nur-E-Alam on behalf of the Roads and Highways Department and Pradyot Biswas on behalf of the consultation firm.

Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Ishtiaque were, among others, present on the occasion. Rajat Mishra, Director General of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), joined the event virtually from Beijing.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
Zafrullah Chy to be buried at Gonoshasthaya premises today
Bus-3 wheeler collision kills 5 in Ctg
Agri Ministry takes Tk 47cr exportable mango project
AL harassing professionals for telling truth: Fakhrul  
Over 4pc Dhaka homes infested with dengue mosquitoes: Study
DU fine arts ready for ‘Mangal Shovajatra’
Govt raises procurement rate of paddy, rice, wheat


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft