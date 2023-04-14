Hasan greets  on Bangla New Year

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday greeted all Bangalees living at home and abroad, including all media personnel, on the eve of Bangla New Year 1430, to be celebrated today.



In a message of greetings, the minister described the Bangla New Year as a universal festival of the Bangalees and said all the nations and peoples across the globe have their own universal festivals.



Hasan said the Chinese celebrate 'Chinese New Year', from Iran to Central Asia celebrate 'Nowruz' and the English-speaking people celebrate 'English New Year'. Like those, Pohela Baishakh is a universal festival of the Bengalees, he added.



Hasan said the country is marching ahead indomitably under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. BSS

