Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:13 PM
Festive mood to welcome Pahela Baishakh in Ctg

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 13: An excited mood has been prevailing to welcome 'Pahela Baishakh', the Bengali New Year-1430, everywhere in Chattogram city and the district amid traditional festivities today.

All the upazila towns, Chattogram city and other important places of the upazilas have worn festive looks and law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations of the traditional 'Pahela Baishakh', Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Abul Bashar Md Fakruzzaman said.

The cities,  districts and upazila administrations, authorities of different municipalities, including Chattogram City Corporation, authorities of different pourshova  and other organisations have completed their preparations to welcome 'Pahela Baishakh' in all 15 upazilas of the district.

The government, non-government, socio-cultural, professional, trade bodies, business and other organisations, NGOs, private bodies and educational institutions have also taken preparations to celebrate the occasion.

Celebration of the traditional  'Chaitra Sangkaranti', the last day of the year, already began on Thursday in the country's business hub Khatungonj side by side hats, bazars, groceries, sales centers and important places through traditional 'Halkhata' for renewal of business accounts clearing dues, Mahabubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries said.

According to the Chattogram district administration, colourful programmes have been chalked out to welcome 'Pahela Baishakh' with traditional festivities of the Bangalees.    BSS


