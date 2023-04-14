Huge haul of drugs busted at C’ganj border: BGB

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Apr 13: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) say they have recovered 28,000 yaba pills, 1 kg heroin, and 77 bottles of Phensedyl from the Chapainawabganj border area.



The drugs were seized during raids at Chakpara, Telkupi and Azmatpur border areas under Shibganj upazila, according to a press release sent by 59 BGB Battalion this morning.



Acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team led by Lt Col Golam Kibria, commander of 59 BGB battalion, raided the border areas last night. At that time, the yaba pills, heroin, and Phensedyl were recovered while no one was around, said the release.



According to the press release, special patrols of BGB are being conducted in the border areas to implement a zero-tolerance policy against drugs announced by the prime minister and the BGB director general. UNB



