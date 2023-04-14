Gender discrimination at workplace

Dear Sir



We all know it fully well that gender discrimination is prevailing in various spheres of life all over the world. And this mal-practice is present in the job sectors with its all dimensions.



In Bangladesh in particular, every working woman knows how drastic the problem is. People talk about equal opportunity for men and women. But in reality, there is always preference for male applicants.



There are very few employers who really have confidence in their female employees. To achieve the same position as their male counterparts the female employees must prove themselves better than the male employees. If they are of similar skills, then the male employees get the opportunity. In the service sector, people prefer going to a male service provider to seeking jobs under a female service provider.



But the situation should not be like this. Women should get equal opportunity like men in every sector of their life. All the utterances regarding equal opportunity of men and women must be result oriented. The government should take initiatives aiming at ensuring equal opportunity at workplaces.



Noshin Khan Laila

East West University