Let humanity stand tall on Pahela Baishakh

Drive my dead thoughts over the universe

Like withered leaves to quicken a new birth



The Bangla New Year-2030 to have just set in with the crack of today's dawn reminds us this famous quote by P.B. Shelley.



In full agreement with the poet, we also believe the New Year brings us the note of optimism where all the old soars, destructions, decay and desolation will be replaced by new birth of hopes, reconstruction and good practices leading to a society based on love, freedom, fraternity and equality.



This year we are marking the first day of Bengali New Year coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan. Understandably, the scale and intensity of the New Year festivals would be somewhat constrained compared to previous years.



In Bangladesh, Bengalis enthusiastically welcome the Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the New Year in a prolonged customary vive as "Borsho Boron Utsab." It is a day of interfaith and intercultural harmony. But last few years due to many reasons including global pandemic, Pohela Boishakh is not being celebrated like it used to be. There was hardly any evidence of the customary colourful celebrations including folk art exhibitions, fairs, and traditional local sporting events.



The festival, however, also serves to bring people closer together mentally. Thanks to social media, which significantly contributed to maintaining the spirit of our shared conviction in hope, love, and peace.



Since many people would be fasting, it would not be practical to go gaga during Pohela Boishakh celebrations. Maintaining health guidelines is also important.



The magical feeling of Noboborsho has been present in every aspect of our lives. Although our nation, like other nations, uses the English calendar for all civic life and government-related activities, Bengali New Year is ingrained in our hearts.



All citizens of the nation and beyond are united by the universal spirit of Pohela Boishakh, regardless of class, colour, or religion. We recognize that all Bengalis are equal, regardless of creed, caste, or ethnic variety by commemorating Pohela Boishakh.



We believe, although Ramadan and Pohela Boishakh are different in nature, the ultimate teaching of both is the same: fraternity, tolerance, love and humanity. Hence, those who seek clash between these two, we believe, are fanatic and divisive, neither patriot nor pious.



We have the chance to demonstrate to the world that we are a single people with a single history, and we hope to live in harmony as proud Bengalis for many more centuries to come.



On the eve of New Year, our best wishes to readers, subscribers and well-wishers of this daily.



