India, Japan, Bangladesh trilateral conclave

On April 11-12, at the Indo-Pacific Building in Tripura, a trilateral meeting among India, Japan and Bangladesh was held on the issues of North East India, Bangladesh, and the Bay of Bengal. The two-day summit's attention was to focus on the framework of cooperation between India, Japan, and Bangladesh, and how it could potentially be capitalized for flourishing Bay of Bengal neighbourhood.



Northeast Indian think Asian Confluence and India's Ministry of External Affairs were sponsoring the symposium. Bangladesh was headed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, while India was represented by its Deputy Foreign Minister and Japan was represented by their Ambassador to India. Further, the conclave included officials and experts from India, Japan, and Bangladesh in discussing approaches of connecting enterprises, businessmen, and local community stakeholders, and to identify potential areas of collaboration.



The conclave drew professionals and policymakers to explore expanding industrial and interpersonal connections alongside to the physical connectivity campaigns currently in operation. It also evaluated the state of affairs of connectivity between Bangladesh and north-eastern India and identifies the deficiencies that exist. Border connection and facilitation are being reviewed, as the identification of particular obstacles and concerns that must be dealt on a timeframe for overcoming these barriers. The summit has focused on regional cooperation between India, Japan, and Bangladesh.



In line with India's "Act East" and "Neighbourhood First" campaigns, this discussion intended to mark a significant step forward in regional integration. Connecting the Bay of Bengal would be a tangible confluence of the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI) and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) and BIG-B Initiative, all of which aim at guaranteeing open and free trade throughout the region.



At the conference, a plan to encourage Japanese investment in India's North East was discussed. In this sense, it is widely known that, an initiative to establish a "Chamber of Commerce" between Northeast India and Japan is currently in progress. In recent visit of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to India, he expressed the development of business in Bangladesh and India's Northeastern region.



Japanese government has supported numerous projects in Northeast India and Bangladesh, including the construction of a deep-sea port at Matarbari, that will offer access to the Bay of Bengal from the landlocked territory. A recent analysis by Asian Confluence has discovered that, "increasing multi-modal connectivity in Northeast India and Bangladesh will benefit the area through boosting competitiveness and decreasing demographic disparities".



The northeastern states are landlocked, but the area as entirety is close to the Bay of Bengal and shares distinctive "mountain to sea" continuous surroundings which favour its ecology. With approximately 50 million people and over 5,000 kilometres of international border with Bangladesh, NER India's landlocked areas offer untapped commercial potential.



Likewise, Bangladesh and India signed a transit agreement in 2010, both have been diligently attempting to improve their transit services. To further connect Kolkata and Murshidabad to Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya, the two countries inked an agreement in 2015 that enables India to utilize four rivers in Bangladesh.



This has culminated in the recognition of several new ports, including Ashuganj in Bangladesh, which has been designated as a key "port of call" and "transshipment point", through which India transships products to its north-eastern state of Tripura. Moreover, maritime and river ports along the eastern coast of India are now connected to Mongla and Chittagong in Bangladesh, and eventually to Sittwe in Myanmar, thanks to the Indo-Bangla coastal shipping agreement.



In addition, in 2018, the two countries also inked an agreement for the use of the ports in Chittagong and Mongla. That allowed transport of products from the Chittagong and Mongla Sea Ports to the following destinations: Agartala (Tripura) through Akhaura; Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil; Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola; and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar.



The Agartala-Akhaura Rail-Link, which will connect the present Agartala station in Tripura with the Akhaura Station of Bangladesh Railroads, had its foundations put in July, 2016. Once the new rail track is connected via Bangladesh, the 1,650-kilometer gap between Agartala and Kolkata will be reduced to only 550 km. while, Ashugunj port in Bangladesh is adjacent to Tripura, while rivers approaches provide quicker and less expensive access to Chittagong and Mongla ports from Kolkata and the Northeast.



Bangladesh's economy can profit greatly from the textile and readymade apparel industries, exports in NER. Products including handicrafts, furniture, and handlooms are mass-produced in Northeast India. Consequently, Northeast India may be able to sell its produced goods in Bangladesh.Again, Oil, natural gas, coal, and minerals are just few of the numerous natural resources that abound in northeast India. Since Bangladesh's energy consumption is on increasing, Northeast India can provide some of what's required by exporting its natural resources there.



India's neighbour and time-tested friend, Bangladesh, has a friendly relationship and wants to profit from reciprocal economic growth, making Bangladesh the most apparent and vital corridor. India has its own geostrategic motives for reviving independent trade, investment, and socio-cultural linkages in the NER and minimizing the region's geo-economic isolation.



While, Bangladesh is interested in joining the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway (IMTTH) for access to South East Asia and hoped India could assist them join the trilateral highway, which has been stalled due to Myanmar's political situation, maybe fruitful thanks to this triliteral conclave.



Again, the people of Northeast India, Nepal, and Bhutan will benefit most by the Padma bridge rail link project, the third terminal at Dhaka's Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport, the Matarbari coal-fired power plant, the Matarbari deep sea ports, and the undergoing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel under the Karnaphuli river.



Therefore, it may seem that, trilateral conclave among India, Japan, and Bangladesh in Tripura has great geostrategic and geo-economics significance. Consequently, this partnership could prove to be an unparalleled opportunity for both Bangladesh and Northeast India to profit from the fresh Japanese strategy.



The writer is a freelance contributor and graduate of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka