

Bengali’s non-sectarian and unique festival



Its connection is mainly around agriculture and tax collection system. Later it was associated with the settlement of trade accounts. Day by day, the Bengali New Year celebration on Pahela Baisakh has become a universal cultural festival. Pahela Baishakh is the festival of life of all the people of Bengal, irrespective of religion and community.



The Bengali New Year celebration is one of the oldest traditions of Bengalis. Bengalis have kept this tradition alive through the Pahela Baishakh festival. The Boishakhi fair turns into a generous meeting place of friendship and harmony where people, regardless of caste, come together. Men and women, children and teenagers all come to the fair. It is also associated with business and entertainment.



The celebration of Bengali New Year is directly related to soil and people. The celebration of PahelaBoishakhin Bengali New Year was initially village-centric. Village fairs, games and folk songs and dances were the main attractions. Day by day, it spread in urban areas. This non-communal festival bearing the original cultural identity of Bengali has given us unique inspiration in many vital chapters of Bangladesh's political and cultural history.



Bengali New Year has become a big festival in recent years. Day by day, its scope and prevalence are increasing. Big business organizations have also started sponsoring it. The current way of celebrating the Bengali New Year began not too long ago. Since 1967 Chhaynat has been organizing the New Year festival under the banyan tree at Ramana, and MangalShobhayatra has been started since 1989. This is how it has grown over the years.



Although the PahelaBaisakh and Bengali New Year celebrations are considered orthodoxrural cultural traditions, they have undergone a new civic transformation in modern times. Many people think that the reason for this is globalization and capitalist society.



Now its celebratory ritual is civil. There is no link with the village even though there is an attempt to bring the rural feeling by eating Pantarice and Hilsa. Villagers eat good food in the New Year. They believe that they can eat good food throughout the year by eating good food on New Year's Day. Instead, the city's New Year celebrations mimic Western New Year celebrations.



Celebrating Bengali New Year or Pahela Boishakh is no longer a regular part of our daily life. Because we are no longer an entirely agrarian society.



When globalization, the free market economy, communal consciousness, continuing influence of global culture etc., threaten the existence of hundreds of nations and cultures of the world, the celebration of Bengali New Year has a special significance. Bangla New Year is Bangladesh's only non-sectarian public festival, in which people of Bengal, regardless of caste, profession, gender, or religion, participate.



It is a secular festival in Bangladesh. Although our work and social life are governed by the Western calendar throughout the year, at least on this day, we observe the Bengali year regardless of casteand religion. However, the Bengali year is limited to only one day for the middle class, but the Bengali year anddate have not lost their importance to the farmers of Bengal.



The new wealthy class forgot the original tradition and started celebrating Bengali New Year in English New Year style under the pressure of corporate culture.How they celebrate New Year has nothing to do with Bengali New Year.PahelaBaisakh is not celebrated in rural areas by eating Panta rice and Hilsa fish. Instead, everyone tries to eat good food that day. And the day of PahelaBoishakh starts with a bit of sweet food. Then the fair is held. Which is closely related to the tradition of PahelaBoishakh. Fairs are held in village markets, fields or suburban playgrounds. Different cultural festivals are celebrated.



PahelaBoishakh is a non-sectarian and unique Bengali festival representing our unity. On this day, everyone bursts into overwhelming joy. Expresses determination to move forward by shedding the old.



There is no such pure festival in the world. It is hoped that Bengali's cultural awakening will be accelerated by celebrating the Bengali New Year after overcoming the long-standing corona pandemic and the fear of war. Happy Bengali New Year 1430 to all.



The writer is a researcher and development worker

