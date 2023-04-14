Video
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted in Madaripur

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Apr 13: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Shamim Sarder was a resident of Baligram area under Dasar Upazila.

Police sources said the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was repairing a water line in Shakuni Lake area of the municipality, which left him injured.

He was rescued and taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident.


