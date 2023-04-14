Man electrocuted in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Apr 13: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





Deceased Shamim Sarder was a resident of Baligram area under Dasar Upazila.





Police sources said the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was repairing a water line in Shakuni Lake area of the municipality, which left him injured.





He was rescued and taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Officer-in-Charge of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident.