75 patients get financial help in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Apr 13: Cheques were distributed among 75 patients who are suffering from cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, and heart disease in the district on Monday.







District administration and directorate of social welfare jointly organized a cheque distribution function in the deputy commissioner (DC) office conference room.







DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended the programme as the chief guest while Iqbal Kabir, deputy director of Social Welfare directorate was in the chair.







A total 75 insolvent patients got cheque of Tk 50,000 each, which in total stood at Tk 3,750,000.