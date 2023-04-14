Video
Home Countryside

Two houses, 10 shops burnt in Rangamati, Noakhali

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Two houses and 10 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Noakhali, in two days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Two houses were burnt in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in Ward No. 3 Bhangamura area under Kaptai Sadar Union of the upazila at around 9 am.

Local sources said the fire broke out in the houses of Gunmohan Tanchangya and Sujon Kumar Tanchangya in the area, and gutted these completely.

The fire might have been originated from solar power connection, said the locals.

The victims claimed properties worth about Tk 6 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire. 

Ward No. 3 Union Parishad Member Nabin Kumar Tanchangya confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Ten shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Udayasadhurhat Bazar in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Maijdee Fire Service Senior Station Officer Md Kabir Hossain said the fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop of the bazar at around 3:30am and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the blaze with the help of locals after one hour of efforts.

No casualty was reported during the incident.

The affected businessmen claimed that the estimated cost of the damaged valuables is worth Tk 30 lakh.


