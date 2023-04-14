Road mishaps claim 13 lives in 10 dists

A total of 13 people including a woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in ten districts- Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Magura, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Bagerhat, Barishal, Jashore and Bhola, in four days.







KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





The accident took place in Serajpur Village under Mahipur Union of the upazila at around 7:45 pm.







The deceased was identified as Choten Matubbar, 46, a Rakhain man, son of Lumang Matubbar, hailed from Ward No. 1 under Kuakata Municipality.





The injured person is Thoy Aching. He was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.







Local sources said Choten Matubbar along with Rhoy Aching was going to his father-in-law's house at Baliatali from Kuakata in the evening riding by a motorcycle.







On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Serajpur area, which left the duo seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kuakata Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Choten Matubbar dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, an unnatural death case was filed with Mahipur Police Station (PS) in this regard.





PIROJPUR: A farmer was killed in a road accident in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





The accident took place on the Pirojpur-Nazirpur -Dhaka highway in Matibangha College Mor area of the upazila in the morning.





The deceased was identified as Kamrul Sheikh, 55, son of Sultan Sheikh, a resident of Dakshin Matibangha Village in the upazila.







Police and local sources said a Patgati-bound trolley ran over Kamrul in Matibangha College Mor area in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.







MAGURA: A trader was killed as a truck hit his bicycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Sushanto Shiker, 60, a resident of Jagla Village in the upazila.





Police sources said Shushanto was heading to his shop at Jagla Bazar from home riding by a bicycle. At that time, a Jashore-bound truck hit the bicycle, leaving him critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Magura Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Magura Sadar PS OC Jabbarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.





RANGPUR: Two persons have been killed and a woman was injured as a bus hit a battery-operated auto-van on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.





The accident took place at Jamtala Point in the upazila at around 1 pm.





The deceased were identified as the auto-van driver Md Mokhlesur Rahman, 50, a resident of Mohodipur village and its passenger Md Rezaul Islam, 16, of Kishorgari Village under the upazila.





Quoting locals, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Rangpur Highway Circle Zahidur Rahman Chowdhury said a speedy passenger-laden bus rammed into a battery-run auto-van from the opposite direction in the afternoon, which left three persons critically injured.





Being informed, police from Barodorga Highway PS rescued the injured persons and took them to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty-doctor declared two of the injured persons dead. The injured woman Rezina is undergoing treatment there.





Later on, the law enforcers have seized the bus, however, its driver managed to escape the scene, the official added.





A case was filed with the PS and legal steps would be taken in this regard, said the PS OC.





DINAJPUR: Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Chirirbandar and Nawabganj upazilas of the district on Tuesday.





The deceased were identified as Prashanta Roy, 15, son of Shyamol Roy, a resident of Khenpara area under Alokdihi Union in the upazila, and Kabir Hossain, 19, son of Mizanur Rahman, hailed from Rangpur District. Prashanta Roy was a student of Alokdihi JB High School and Kabir Hossain of Gopalpur Technical College.





According to police and local sources, a truck hit Prasanta Roy coming from the opposite direction when he was going to a tuition riding by a bicycle, which left him dead on the spot.





Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.





In another accident, motorcyclist Kabir Hossain was killed and his pillion rider suffered injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a bus in front of Nawabganj Upazila Parishad when they were going to Eid Shopping. Kabir Hossain died on the spot.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nawabganj PS Jahidul Islam said being informed, police recovered the body.





However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.





Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.





BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday night.





The deceased was identified as Khoaz Pagla, 45, son of late Karim Molla, a resident of Maniker Char area under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila. He was a speech-impaired person.





Local sources said Khoaz Pagla was going to attend the fair of Solaiman Shah in Golapnagar area of Kushtia riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering at around 8:30 pm, which left him seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).







Chakrajapur Union Parishad Chairman DM Monwar Bablu Dewan confirmed the incident.





BAGERHAT: An auto-van driver was killed after falling from his vehicle in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Monday noon.





The accident took place in Putiya Village under Mulghar Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.





The deceased was identified as Sanjay Das, 37, son of Kena Das, a resident of Ujalpur Village under the upazila.





Quoting locals, Fakirhat PS SI Md Harun-Ur-Rashid said the man fell down from the running van suddenly at noon, which left him critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, an unnatural death case was filed with Fakirhat PS in this regard.





Fakirhat PS OC Md Alim-Uz-Zaman confirmed the incident.





BARISHAL: An elderly woman was killed and two others were injured after being hit a pick-up van on the Barishal-Banaripara road in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The accident took place in Board School area of the upazila at around 11:15 am.





The deceased was identified as Mahmuda Begum, 65, hailed from Mushuria Village under Madhabpasha Union in Babuganj Upazila of the district.





According to local sources, a pipe-laden pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw when Mahmuda along with her daughter Parveen and sister Shahnaj were going to her another sister's house riding on the auto-rickshaw, whichleft Mahmuda dead on the spot and two others critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.





Later on, the law enforcers have seized the killer pickup van and arrested its driver.





Banaripara PS OC SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





JASHORE: Two persons have been killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.





The accident took place in front of Jashore Feed Mill in Baniyargati area under Sadar Upazila early in the morning.





The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





According to the fire service personnel and locals, a Khulna-bound truck was standing on the side of the road in that area.







At that time, a sand-laden truck from Kushtia to Khulna came at a reckless speed and hit the back of the standing truck. The two helpers of the both trucks died on the spot.







However, the drivers ran away from the scene.





Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





BHOLA: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





The accident took place in Hawlader Market area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.





The deceased was identified as Md Shibalu, 26, son of Abdur Rob, hailed from Alimabad Village under Mehendiganj Upazila of Barishal District.





According to police and local sources, Shibalu lost control over his motorcycle and hit a parked road roller in Hawlader Market area of the upazila at around 9:30 pm, which left him dead on the spot and his pillion passenger injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The injured man was rescued and admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injured man was rescued and admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital.

Bhola Model PS OC Md Shaheen Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed and legal steps would be taken in this regard.