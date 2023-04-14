Video
Home Countryside

‘Media men can help improve nutrition status of people’

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 13: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday said the media men can make much contribution to improving nutrition status of all people of the society.

"Nutrition is an important ingredient for the human bodies but many of us have no clear idea about nutrition and its proper function in the human bodies.
 
In this perspective, the media men can contribute to building much awareness among the people through publishing positive reports in their respective media", they further said.

They made the comments while they were speaking at a workshop on Sensitisation about Nutrition and Nutrition Governance for the Multi-stakeholders (Media and Civil Society) in the conference room of SKS Inn in Radhakrishnapur area, an outskirt of the town here on Wednesday noon.

Sustained Opportunities for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project that is being implemented in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts by RDRS Bangladesh and Netherland-based international aid organization Cordaid with the financial support of European Union arranged the workshop.

The workshop began through the welcome speech delivered by Maniruzzaman Mukul, Nutrition Governance Advisor at Cordaid Bangladesh.

 Then, a PowerPoint presentation on overall activities of the project was done by Moshiur Rahman, livelihood adviser of Cordaid Bangladesh.

In the presentation, Rahman said the officials and employees of the project have been working tirelessly at six upazilas of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts since 2018 to improve maternal and child nutrition. 

In this context, the officials of the project sought whole-hearted cooperation of the journalists here to improve nutrition status in the project areas.

A keynote paper on nutrition was presented by Dr Sadiqul Islam, senior scientific officer of Bangladesh Institute of Research and Training on Applied Nutrition (BIRTAN), Rangpur through multimedia projector.

In his presentation, he urged the journalists to have required knowledge about nutrition in a bid to spread the positive ideas of nutrition among the people through reporting and sharing knowledge.

Later, the journalists and other participants made recommendations to make the project a grand success.
Over 50 journalists and civil society members took part in the workshop.


