KHULNA: Advocate Chisty Sohrab Hossain, member of National Committee of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), died on old-age complications on Wednesday night. He was 92.







His namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayers on Khulna Alia Kamil Madrasa premises on Thursday.







Later on, he was buried at Tutpara Graveyard in the city.





He left behind his three sons, four daughters, a host of relatives and many admires to mourn his death.





State Minister of Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Parliament members of all Khulna constituencies and AL leaders in separate messages expressed deep shocked and conveyed sympathy to the family members of the deceased. They also prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.







RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Yusub Ali Sarker, father of journalist Enamul Haque, died of old-age complications at his residence in Putikata Village under Rajarhat Upazila of the district at around 3:30 am on Wednesday. He was 90.





After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at Millerpar Graveyard at around 2:30 pm.







He left behind his wife, three sons, six daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.





KISHOREGANJ: Abdus Salam Golap, imam of historic Sholakia Eidgah Mosque in the district, passed away on Monday night. He was 55.





He suffered a stroke on Monday evening and later, was taken to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where he was declared dead.





Abdus Salam's namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayers on Tuesday.







Later on, he was buried at Sholakia Bagh Graveyard.





He left behind his wife, five daughters, three sons and a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.





KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Sheikh Md Khalilur Rahman, father of Assistant Teacher of Kawkhali Government Boys' High School in the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at 7:30 pm on Monday. He was 80.





His namaz-e-janaza was held in Kewndia Village at 10 am on Tuesday.





Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.







Chisty Sohrab HossainYusub Ali SarkerAbdus Salam GolapSheikh Khalilur RahmanFF Khalilur Rahman left behind his wife, one son, three daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.