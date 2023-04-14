Three found dead in Gazipur, Sylhet, Sunamganj

Three people including a woman and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gazipur, Sylhet and Sunamganj, in two days.





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from her rented house in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Taslima Akter, 30, wife of Al Amin, 34, hailed from Burichang Upazila in Cumilla District. She along with her husband lived in a rented house in Channapara are under Sreepur Municipality.





Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman at her rented house early in the morning and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the house and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





The deceased's husband Al-Amin went into hiding soon after the incident.





The deceased's family members claimed that Al-Amin might have killed Taslima over family issues and fled away.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) AFM Nasim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the deceased's husband.





SYLHET: Police recovered the body of an elderly man, who went missing in the Kushiyara River on Sunday, in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Diresh Das, 70, a resident of Bagla Chhayghari Village under Badepasha Union in the upazila.





According to the family members of the deceased, Diresh Das along with his wife went to the Kushiyara River to clean grass at around 4:30 pm on Sunday. After cleaning the grass, he suddenly fell ill while bathing in the river, and went missing there.





His wife tried to help him, but could not save Diresh Das.





Kushiyara Police Outpost Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shekhar Chakraborty said the deceased's relatives saw the body was floating in the river at around 4 am on Tuesday and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the ASI added.





The deceased was identified as Ali Osman, 5, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Jagdal Village under the upazila.





According to the deceased's family members and locals, Ali Osman along with his cousin Mujahidul Islam, 13, went to his uncle's house to take bath on Saturday evening, but did not return home.







Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found Mujahidul in a paddy field.





On Monday morning, locals saw the body of the child in a ditch when they were going to field for works and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a child, who went missing on April 8, from a ditch in Derai Upazila of the district on Monday morning."Mujahidul didn't have any clue about the missing of his cousin though they were together in the evening," said the deceased's uncle Hushiar Mia.Derai PS OC Kazi Muktadir Hossain confirmed the incident. However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's cousin Mujahidul Islam for interrogation and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.