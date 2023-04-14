Four to die, another gets life term in murder cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced four people to death and a woman to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in three districts- Cumilla, Kishoreganj and Laxmipur.







CUMILLA: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people including a woman to death for killing a man in 2014.





Additional District and Sessions Court-5 Judge Jahangir Hossain passed the verdict.





The convicts are: Alo Akter, 30, wife of the deceased Rezaul Karim alias Raja Mia, Taposh Chandra Shil, 25, and Md Rashed, 28.





Assistant Public Prosecutor (PP) Nazrul Islam said the court passed the verdict after nine years of the killing incident.





He said among the convicts only Rashed was present in the court while other two convicts remained absconding. Alo and Taposh had an extramarital affair, and Rezaul was killed over the issue.







According to the prosecution, Rezaul Karim, son of Sowab Ali Bepari, of Gojaria Upazila in Munshiganj, used to live with his wife and their two children in Daudkandi. Rezaul was also a joint general secretary of workers union of the upazila.





On June 13, 2014, the body of Rezaul alias Raja Mia was found. On The next day, brother of the deceased Khaja Mia filed a murder case with Daudkandi Police Station (PS).





During the investigation, detained Alo Akter confessed to police that Taposh with the help of Rashed killed her husband in a planned way over the extramarital issue.





Later on, they gave a confessional statement before a court.







Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 3, 2014.







Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.





KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death in a murder case filed in 2015. Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Haque handed down the verdict.







The condemned convict is Shafiqul Islam, 31, a resident of Amati Shibpur Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.





According to the prosecution, Shafiqul poured petrol on one Shamim and set him on fire in Jashodal Amati Shibpur Village of Sadar Upazila in the evening of September 10, 2015.







At that time, Shamim jumped into the pond to save himself. Locals rescued him and rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment. Later on, Shamim succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.





The deceased's uncle filed a murder case with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.







After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing four persons.





Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.





The case was conducted by Additional PP Jibon Kumar Roy on behalf of the state while Advocate ABM Lutfor Rashid Rana for the accused.







LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment for killing her husband in Sadar Upazila in 2011.





Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.





The condemned convict is Dilu Begum, wife of late Ali Mohan, a resident of Kalidaser Bagh Village under Uttar Jaipur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.





The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.





PP of the court Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.





According to the prosecution, on March 30, 2011, convict Dilu strangled her husband Mohan to death while he was sleeping due to a family dispute.





Jahanara Begum, mother of the deceased, filed a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar PS on the next day against her daughter-in-law. Dilu was arrested the day after the case.





After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.





Following this, the court delivered the verdict after taking depositions of the witnesses.