Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:11 PM
Two held with gold in Chuadanga

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Countryside Desk

Two men were arrested along with 28 gold bars in Chuadanga in four days.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a smuggler along with eight gold bars from Darsana frontier on Wednesday.

The detained man is Sultan Ahmed, 44, hails from Chandpur District.

On information, a team of the force conducted a drive in Carew and Company Ltd area in the morning and detained the smuggler with the gold bars.
A case was filed with Darsana Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Meanwhile, BGB members arrested a suspected gold smuggler along with 20 gold bars, weighing 2.33kgs, from Jibannagar border in the district on Sunday.

BGB sources said the detainee is Sahabul Mia, 35, hailing from  Sadarpara area under Jibannagar Upazila. The market price of the seized gold bars is Tk 1.99 crore.

Lieutenant Colonel Masud Parvez Rana, director of BGB 58 Battalion, said a BGB patrol team, acting on a tip-off, raided Jibanpara area and arrested him from Jibannagar border with the gold bars hidden behind the seats of his van.

After filing of a case with Jibannagar PS, the arrested person was handed over to police, the BGB sources added.


