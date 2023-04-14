Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia delivers fresh warning over grain deal

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

MOSCOW, Apr 13: Russia delivered a new warning to the West over a grain deal with Ukraine on Thursday, saying a number of conditions must be met for Moscow to extend it beyond May 18.

Negotiated in July by Turkey and the United Nations, the agreement has given Ukrainian grain shipments a safe corridor in the Black Sea after they were blocked amid the conflict with Russia.

Russia, whose economy has been hit by a raft of Western sanctions, has repeatedly threatened to walk away from the agreement if obstacles to its own exports remained.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that "it is hard to talk about the further extension of the 'Black Sea initiative' after May 18" if Moscow does not see any progress.

There are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilisers to global markets but the problems are related to the secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.

The foreign ministry laid out a list of conditions for the extension of the deal including allowing the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to reconnect to the SWIFT payment system.

Supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services also have to be resumed, the statement said.

Moscow's conditions included the resumption of ammonia supplies via the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline.

In addition, the foreign ministry demanded the lifting of restrictions on insurances and access to ports, and sanctions on companies linked to the production and transport of food and fertilisers.

Since July the deal allowed the export of more than 27 million tonnes of grain and agricultural products. It was renewed twice.

When it was extended in March, Russia said it would be valid for 60 days instead of the 120 days in the original agreement.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia delivers fresh warning over grain deal
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron's pension reform
North Korea likely fired 'new type' of ballistic missile, Seoul says
German minister stresses European unity on China visit
ASEAN 'strongly condemns' Myanmar air strike that killed dozens
Saudi readies Arab talks on Syria as Mideast diplomacy shifts
PTI on a mission to win over Biden administration
UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft