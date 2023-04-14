North Korea likely fired 'new type' of ballistic missile, Seoul says

SEOUL, Apr 13: North Korea likely fired a "new type" of ballistic missile Thursday that may have used advanced solid fuel, Seoul's military said, representing a potential technical breakthrough for Pyongyang's banned weapons programmes.





All of Pyongyang's known intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are liquid-fuelled, and solid-fuel ICBMs that can be launched from land or submarines have long been on top of leader Kim Jong Un's wish list.





"North Korea appears to have fired a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.





Such missiles are easier to store and transport, more stable and quicker to prepare for launch, and thus harder to detect and destroy pre-emptively.





North Korea showed off a record number of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles at a military parade in Pyongyang in February, including what analysts said was possibly a new solid-fuelled ICBM. �AFP