German minister stresses European unity on China visit

BERLIN, Apr 13: Europe is united in its policy towards Beijing, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in China on Thursday after controversial comments by French President Emmanuel Macron raised hackles among some Western allies.





"We not only have a common position with regard to the European stance, but if we share a common internal market, then we cannot have different positions on the EU's largest trading partner," Baerbock told reporters in Tianjin.





Macron, who visited China last week, said in an interview at the weekend that Europe should not be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing or get caught up in any escalation over Taiwan.





The French president stood by his controversial comments on Wednesday on a visit to Amsterdam, saying that being a US ally did not mean being a "vassal".





Asked about Macron's remarks, Baerbock said the fact he had visited China alongside EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was "a very important sign".





"Despite all the differences that we have in the European Unionwe are not only close to each other on the central issues of our interests and values, but we (also) pursue common strategic approaches," she said. �AFP