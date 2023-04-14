Saudi readies Arab talks on Syria as Mideast diplomacy shifts

RIYADH, Apr 13: Saudi Arabia was preparing Thursday to host an Arab regional meeting on ending Syria's isolation at a time of dizzying diplomatic shifts following its deal to resume relations with rival Iran.





Friday's nine-nation talks in Jeddah, the Red Sea gateway to Mecca, come after Syria's foreign minister arrived on a previously unannounced visit -- the first since the outbreak of the country's civil war in 2011.





It was one in a flurry of events that were nearly unthinkable before Saudi Arabia and Iran's landmark, Chinese-brokered announcement on March 10 that they would resume ties, seven years after an acrimonious split. �AFP