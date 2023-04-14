Video
PTI on a mission to win over Biden administration

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

WASHINGTON, Apr 13: Former prime minister Imran Khan has spoken to four US lawmakers in less than a month, urging them to support his demand for free and fair elections in Pakistan, according to the PTI's US chapter.

All four legislators - Ted Lieu, Eric Swalwell, Brad Sherman, and Mike Levin - are Democrats, which indicates PTI's interest in mending its ties with the current Democratic administration.

Adviser to the PTI Chairman for Overseas Affairs Atif Khan told Dawn that the talks focused on "the need to hold only free and fair elections can stabilise Pakistan, as only elections can stabilise the country."

Atif Khan said that the party was using "all three channels, the media, Congress and the administration, to convey its message: stop human rights violations in Pakistan, support rule of law and democratic values, and support the demand for elections".

Imran gets in touch with four US legislators to seek support for fair polls At a recent PTI rally outside the White House, PTI leaders also urged the Biden administration "not to deal with an extremely unpopular government, which has no moral justification for continuing to rule Pakistan".

The campaign also shows PTI's eagerness to persuade the Biden administration to forget the bitterness of the recent past. After their ouster in April 2022, Imran Khan and his party built their campaign on an anti-American platform, accusing Washington of conspiring to topple his government.    �DAWN


