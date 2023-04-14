Abahani stay on top of DPL with hard fought victory Abahani Limited overcame an upset scare, securing a 9-run victory against Agrani Bank Limited in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Thursday.





The victory put Abahani on top of DPL after 10 matches and also kept their hopes of regaining the title alive.





The most successful team of the DPL history had 18 points in 10 matches. Reigning champions Sheikh Jamal also had 18 points but Abahani edged them by net run rate for the time being.







Mashrafe's Legends of Rupganj stayed at third position with 16 points after a thrilling 1-run victory against Dhaka Leopards.





After being asked to bat first, Abahani Limited were bowled out for 267 in 50 overs. Opener Naim Sheikh continued his rich vein of form, hitting 79 off 75 with 10 fours and two sixes. Skipper Mosaddek Hossain made 52.





Pacer Anamul Haque was the pick of Agrani bowler with 3-57 while Abu Haider Rony and Asaduzzaman Payel took two wickets apiece.





Keeping their hopes to produce an upset throughout the game, Agrani finally were restricted to 258-6. Captain Marshall Ayub was 58 not out while Elias Sunny made 57. Opener Azmir Ahmed hit a quick 60 to give the hopes by Sunny and Marshall's slow-paced batting cost the side eventually.





Title aspirant Legends of Rupganj held their nerve collectively to secure a thrilling one-run victory against Dhaka Leopards, resisting a stunning fightback of Umar Amin at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





Indian recruit Chirag Jani was instrumental to snatch the victory from the jaws of the defeat with stellar all-round show.





Put into bat first, Rupganj amassed 268-8 and then defended it thanks to a brilliant bowling effort of Indian recruit Chirag Jani. As Leopards required only seven runs in the last over, Jani's brilliant effort left them two short of the victory as they were restricted to 267-6.





Pakistan recruit Umar Amin, who took the side to the closer of the only second victory was stranded on 128. He hit eight fours and two sixes in his 133-ball-knock.





In the previous game, Leopards broke their defeat jinx, beating Shinepukur by 76 runs.





Amin was ably supported by Sabbir Hossain who made 64 and shared 167-run with Amin for fourth wicket after Leopards were reduced to 32-3.





Rupganj's Indian recruit Chirag Jani was the best bowler for the side with two wickets for 56 runs while Sohag Gazi, Rajibul Islam took one wicket apiece.





Chirag Jani was the one of the three batters for Rupganj who struck half-centuries to lift the side to a respectable total. He was not out on 59 while Sabbir Rahaman made 54 and opener Parvej Emon scored 52.





Umar Amin was also successful with bowling, scalping 2-64. But Moin Khan was the pick of Leopards bowlers with 3-34.





Youngster Towhid Hridoy struck a superb 98 not out as defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club romped to a seven-wicket victory against Prime Bank Cricket Club for their ninth victory in 10th match at BKSP-3 ground.





Despite Mushfiqur Rahim's 75 ball-77, Prime Bank were bowled out for 244 in 49.1 overs. No batters could stand tall to support Mushfiqur as the next best was Shahadat Dipu's 33.





Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed 4-41 to scythe down Prime Bank batting line.





Rakibul Islam and Nahidul Islam took two wickets apiece for Abahani Limited.

Opener Saif Hassan made 70 to complement Hridoy as Jamal raced to the victory in 46.4 overs, making 248-3. Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan was the other notable scorer with 44 not out.