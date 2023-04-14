Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

French Open finalist Ruud upset in Monaco by qualifier Struff

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

French Open finalist Ruud upset in Monaco by qualifier Struff

French Open finalist Ruud upset in Monaco by qualifier Struff

MONTE CARLO, APR 13: French Open finalist Casper Ruud bowed out of the Monte Carlos Masters on Thursday suffering a 6-1, 7-6 (8/6) third round defeat to German Jan-Lennard Struff who has beaten the Norwegian on all three occasions they have met.

The 100th-ranked Struff -- who came through the qualifiers -- will play the winner of the all-Russian battle between Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

Ruud was on a run of nine successive victories on clay -- having won in Gstaad last July and then Estoril last Sunday -- but he looked out of sorts in Monaco.

The world number four -- who also reached the US Open final last year -- saved two match points and battle back from 5-2 down to lead 6-5 in the second set but Struff levelled.

The German then took a hard fought tie-break -- Ruud saving a third match point -- when the Norwegian sent a return out to reach the last eight.

Ruud was not the only Grand Slam losing finalist to exit in the last 16.

Matteo Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final, withdrew due to a muscular problem the Italian suffered in Wednesday's three-set marathon win over Francisco Cerundolo.   

Berrettini's withdrawal allowed Denmark's ninth-ranked Holger Rune to move into the last eight of the tournament for the first time.

The 19-year-old will face the winner of the match between in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev and Germany's Alexander Zverev, who is still battling back to form after a long absence due to tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semi-finals last year against Rafael Nadal.

Berrettini's compatriot Jannik Sinner enjoyed better fortune saving a match point before beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1.

The 21-year-old Sinner is likely to face Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, who plays another Italian, 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti later on Thursday.
"I needed such a match," said Sinner.
"I am now into the rhythm.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abahani stay on top of DPL with hard fought victory
French Open finalist Ruud upset in Monaco by qualifier Struff
Man Utd bidding process goes to third round
Full-strength Pakistan to bring 'A game' against depleted New Zealand
Medvedev sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo
Bayern suspend Mane after Sane dressing room spat
Madrid earn solid lead on Chelsea in Champions League
Mbappe sees future at PSG and targets Olympic 'dream'


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft