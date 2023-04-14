Video
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The government's borrowing from Bangladesh Bank (BB) reached Tk 50,380 crore in the nine months till March 30 of the current financial year 2022-23.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the government's borrowing from the central bank was Tk 45,437 crore in February. It was Tk 52,360 crore in the past nine months.

On the other hand, the total outstanding loans of the government from the scheduled banks soared to Tk 2,16,300 crore at the end of March from Tk 2,10,274 crore in February 2023, according to the BB data.

The net government's borrowing from the country's banking system was Tk 52,360 crore till March, which was 49.24 per cent of the government's borrowing target. The target of borrowing from the banking system has been set at Tk 1,06,334 crore for financial year 2022-23.

The government's total outstanding borrowing from the banking sector increased to Tk 3.26 lakh crore on March 30, 2023, which was Tk 2.14 lakh crore on June 30, 2022. According to BB data, the government's borrowing from the central bank was Tk 24,542.14 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Bankers said the government's bank borrowing increased due to rising government spending relative to its low income.

Meanwhile, the net sales of national savings certificates (NSC) were Tk 3,509.5 crore negative in July-February in the financial year 2022-23, which indicates that the government paid back any money borrowed through the tools during the period as opposed to borrowing any.

Experts said the government's increased borrowing from the central bank could spark inflationary pressure since it would raise the level of consumer prices even more. Borrowing money from banks is expensive, and the government does not want to pay any more in interest, they said.

The country's banking sector is experiencing a liquidity shortage as a result of a slow rise in deposits compared with a fast growth in loans as well as an increase in dollar sales by the central bank to address the current foreign exchange problem, they said.

The BB sold more $10 billion to banks directly between July and February, which withdrew an equivalent amount of local currency from the banking system.

The banking sector and other domestic non-banking sources are areas from where the government borrows the majority of money it needs to pay for the budget. From the banking system, the government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft and issuance of treasury bills and bonds.

Its borrowing from non-banking domestic sources include government T-bills and bonds owned by non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), insurance firms, and private investors, as well as savings vehicles developed by the Department of National Savings. For FY22, the government's borrowing target from the banking sector was Tk 76,452 crore.



