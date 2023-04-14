Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked the commercials banks to ensure smooth and uninterrupted transactions through the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), Internet Banking, Online e-Payment Gateway and Mobile Financial Services (MFS) during the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a circular, the BB instructed the banks to ensure adequate security at the ATM booths, create awareness among the merchants and clients to prevent forgery in POS services, keep on running the Two Factor Authentication (2FA) on Card not Present transaction for online e-Payment Gateway and inform the clients about transactions through SMS service.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft