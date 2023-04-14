FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh

On Thursday afternoon at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital, the FBCCI president Md Jasim Uddin made the proposal at the advisory committee meeting of the National Board of Revenue for 2023-24 fiscal year budget.







The meeting was jointly organized by NBR and FBCCI. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as the chief guest.





Jasim Uddin moreover said, "to reduce the cost of running industry, we are proposing to reduce the rate of advance income tax (AIT) at the import level to 3 percent step by step.







Currently, the advance income tax rate is 5 per cent. Note that the advance income tax rate was 3 percent till 30 June 2010."





Taking into account the cost of living, inflation and the overall economic situation, he further proposed tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers from Tk 3 lakh to Tk 4 lakh and for women and senior citizens fom Tk 3.5 lakh to Tk 4.5 lakh."





Equalization of duty and tax benefits provided in respect of domestic and foreign investment and adoption of 'tax where income is where it is' principle followed globally.







Establishing income tax offices at all upazila levels to increase government revenue and tax-GDP ratio. Besides, there are several other proposals.





All duties and taxes levied at the level of production, import and export and compliance with World Trade Organization, World Customs Organization and International Good Practices must be ensured.





Abolition of provision of reward to tax officers in addition to regular scale pay allowances as an incentive for effective risk management and enforcement of tax evasion. FBCCI hopes that harassment in tax collection will stop.





To facilitate supply of electricity, water, gas etc. at tax-free subsidized rates to all related export and industrial sectors to facilitate growth in production and exports.





FBCCI, the apex trade body of businessmen, has proposed to increase the tax-free limit of individuals' income to Tk 4 lakh.The FBCCI President said, "The fundamentals of Income Tax Law must be coordinated with international best practices and investment needs of the country to formulate an up-to-date Income Tax Law.Meanwhile, FBCCI presented several other tax reform proposals and recommended to expeditiously implement the National Single Window (NSW) programme with online processes. It must expedite customs clearance, and payment of all types of duties and taxes.The proposal calls for creation of Trade Facilitation Department at the National Board of Revenue by separating revenue collection and revenue policy functions.To reduce burden and time in export trade, all duties and taxes paid on imported and domestic materials used in export products are automatically refunded through a single department subject to receipt of export value at pre-fixed rates and refund of source and advance tax in industrial trade sector including export sector to reduce cost and time. Abolish instead of giving.To enable sectoral exporters to compete with e-commerce by setting up bonded warehouses and distribution systems under joint management with productive and export oriented rural and small scale industries including women entrepreneurs.Finance Minister said, "We will prepare the budget in such a way that we do not need to take any kind of loan. The budget will be such that there is no need for loans, I will not take loans in future."