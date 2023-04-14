Stocks continue gaining streak

Stocks on Thursday extended the winning streak for the second straight session as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.





DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 10.30 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,215.18.







Two other indices edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 2.79 points to close at 2,201.93 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose1.97 points to 1,347.52.





Of the 309 issues traded, 68 advanced, 46 declined and 195 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rising 28.86 points to settle at 18,331.27 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gaining 17.29 points to close at 10,988.01.





Of the issues traded, 19 declined, 37 advanced and 108 issues remained unchanged.





Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 4,141.32 million on the premier bourse, which was Tk 4,110.85 million at the previous session of the week.The port-city bourse traded 13.49 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 6.92 crore. �BSS