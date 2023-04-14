‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’







He also said it is imperative therefore to train our farmers to adopt technology and advanced technology-based agricultural management. Sameer Sattar was addressing a seminar on Wednesday titled "Transforming Conventional Agriculture to Smart Agriculture" at a city hotel, says a press release.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP was present at the seminar as chief cuest. Secretary of ICT Division Md. Shamsul Arefin and WFP's Country Representative and FAO's acting Country Representative in Dhaka Domenico Scalpelli also joined as the programme as special guests.



Sameer Sattar said our agro and food-processing industry crossed USD 1 billion mark, exporting around 700 items to over 145 countries. He said currently, the agro and food-processing industry accounts for about 0.22 percent of the GDP.

But it faces a number of challenges such as limited value-addition skills, lack of diversification, quality assurance, low awareness of sanitary and phytosanitary compliance issues. Moreover, we have to learn nano-technology, bio-informatics, machines, internet of things and new agriculture technologies, he said.



Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP said our young generation will lead this concept of smart agriculture. Agriculture's contribution to GDP is 12 percent and the sector creates almost 38 percent employment in the country.



For food security we need more productivity. Smart agriculture is the need of our time and for this we have to go for mechanized cultivation system. Government is committed to give all sorts of policy support needed.



He urged for setting up multipurpose cold storage system to mitigate wastages. Later he stressed on product variety, efficient use of water and climate resistance crops production.



Secretary of ICT Division Md. Shamsul Arefin said to meet the growing demand of food we need to go for smart agriculture and to adapt this concept we need to go for smart technology.



Former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Dr. M. A. Sattar Mandal presented the keynote paper at the seminar. He highlighted that the National Agriculture Policy 2018 underscores the need for Digital Agriculture as a means to achieve a sustainable, safe and profitable agriculture.



He informed that the size of agri machinery market in Bangladesh is about of USD 2.8 billion. Besides Bank loans, skill training & capacity building, rational VAT & import duty structures to encourage private sector, smart mechanization and automation is very much essential for smart agriculture, he opined. He also stressed on increasing cold storage facilities for agri products around the country.



Abdul Ghafur Bashir, Managing Director, AquaLink, Fahad Ifaz, CEO, iFarmer, Dr. F H Ansarey, Managing Director and CEO, ACI Agri-businesses, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO, Pran-RFL Group, Abu Saleh Md. Mahfuzul Alam and Consultant 4IR, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) also spoke on the occasion.



To achieve the goal of Smart Agriculture, it is crucial to invest in modern technology and education to increase productivity, sustainability and profitability for our farmers, said Barrister Sameer Sattar, President of of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).He also said it is imperative therefore to train our farmers to adopt technology and advanced technology-based agricultural management. Sameer Sattar was addressing a seminar on Wednesday titled "Transforming Conventional Agriculture to Smart Agriculture" at a city hotel, says a press release.Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP was present at the seminar as chief cuest. Secretary of ICT Division Md. Shamsul Arefin and WFP's Country Representative and FAO's acting Country Representative in Dhaka Domenico Scalpelli also joined as the programme as special guests.But it faces a number of challenges such as limited value-addition skills, lack of diversification, quality assurance, low awareness of sanitary and phytosanitary compliance issues. Moreover, we have to learn nano-technology, bio-informatics, machines, internet of things and new agriculture technologies, he said.Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP said our young generation will lead this concept of smart agriculture. Agriculture's contribution to GDP is 12 percent and the sector creates almost 38 percent employment in the country.For food security we need more productivity. Smart agriculture is the need of our time and for this we have to go for mechanized cultivation system. Government is committed to give all sorts of policy support needed.He urged for setting up multipurpose cold storage system to mitigate wastages. Later he stressed on product variety, efficient use of water and climate resistance crops production.Secretary of ICT Division Md. Shamsul Arefin said to meet the growing demand of food we need to go for smart agriculture and to adapt this concept we need to go for smart technology.Former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Dr. M. A. Sattar Mandal presented the keynote paper at the seminar. He highlighted that the National Agriculture Policy 2018 underscores the need for Digital Agriculture as a means to achieve a sustainable, safe and profitable agriculture.He informed that the size of agri machinery market in Bangladesh is about of USD 2.8 billion. Besides Bank loans, skill training & capacity building, rational VAT & import duty structures to encourage private sector, smart mechanization and automation is very much essential for smart agriculture, he opined. He also stressed on increasing cold storage facilities for agri products around the country.Abdul Ghafur Bashir, Managing Director, AquaLink, Fahad Ifaz, CEO, iFarmer, Dr. F H Ansarey, Managing Director and CEO, ACI Agri-businesses, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO, Pran-RFL Group, Abu Saleh Md. Mahfuzul Alam and Consultant 4IR, Aspire to Innovate (a2i) also spoke on the occasion.