SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF

SVC Jhilmil Residential BD Ltd and Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Ltd (BMTF) have collaborated for the 'Jhilmil Residential Park Technology Transfer', an announcement ceremony was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.





The Chairman of SVC Jhilmil Residential BD Limited, Professor Dr. Sharifah Sabrina, and Brigadier General Md Arman Hossain , Director of BMTF, signed the Collaboration as their organization's representative.







Dr. Sharifah Sabrina welcomed everyone with a warm address, followed by an overview of the collaboration by BMTF.





Private Partner from Malaysia working with Rajuk , the Contracting Authority for the PPP Project Jhilmil Residential Park, is poised to leap frog into implementing the Project with Technology Transfer from Malaysia to Bangladesh in most of its procurements for the Project.







Having understood the current economic conditions and the need for foreign exchange in Bangladesh, BNG Global Holding has resorted to manufacture some of the advanced and innovative construction material in Bangladesh, thus avoiding the economic drain as a result of heavy taxes and also containing the foreign currency in the country.





Technology transfer is one of the key components of commitment and collaboration in preparing Development Index around diverse issues, there is no natural tendency to make global economic growth a win-win enterprise, and the consumption of knowledge is no longer non-rival.





Finding smarter options to allay these fears and to accelerate efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere, can take the advantage of technological progress and thereby reduce inequality was the thrust the Private Partner took upon them.







They made smart technology transfer of manufacturing spun Piles in the premises of BMITF a concern of the Bangladesh Army. The Ministry of Housing and Public Works welcomed this progress towards the quick implementation of the Project.





Much has been spoken of about the delay to get the project off the ground. The two years of pandemic delayed the whole implementation process and the shipping of all procurements from Malaysia as was the intention of BNG Global Holding was also hampered with the global economic crisis coupled with heavy taxation making it so difficult to leap frog into the project implementation, with their desired new construction technology, away from the mundane brick and mortar that is commonly used in building residential projects in Bangladesh.





The determination of the Private Partner BNG to give the people of Bangladesh a better home has been consistent. Hence they are endeavoring to leap frog into the production of spun piles and also the Industrialized Building system as is known in Malaysia.



This technique of construction avoids all the mishaps of a traditional construction method that would have to be dismantled unlike in IBS.







It also reduces manual labor, shortens to great extent construction tenure, and offers a clean environment to work in. BNG is planning on driving the piles three months from now when the first batch of piles will be manufactured and brought to site for driving.