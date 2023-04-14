Mitsubishi launches brand new SUV Xpander Cross Mitsubishi Motors, the well-known Japanese automaker, has introduced the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, a new model in their SUV lineup.





The new model was unveiled through a grand event at Mitsubishi's flagship showroom in Dhaka's Tejgaon industrial area on Thursday, says a press release.







The event was attended by Mohammad Hamdur Rahman Simon, CEO of Rangs Limited; Head of Private Sales Asif Sarwar Khan; Head of Marketing Mohammad Fahim Hossain; and others.





The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross model has been designed with customer needs in mind. The new model has a fuel-efficient engine, a stylish look, strong suspension, and comfortable seats.







The vehicle is powered by a 4-cylinder gasoline engine (1.5 liters), controlled by the Mitsubishi Innovative Valve-Timing Electronic Control (MIVEC) system.





"The Mitsubishi Xpander was well appreciated by the clients, and we are hopeful that they would also like the new model Mitsubishi Xpander Cross", according to Mohammad Hamdur Rahman Simon, CEO of Rangs Limited.





"With its cutting-edge technology and potent performance, I am sure that the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross will help the country's automotive sector thrive." He added.





As a customer- and innovation-focused company, Mitsubishi Motors is always committed to providing the best quality service. As a companion for comfortable and safe travel, Mitsubishi Motors is always striving to present new technological services to the customers through their innovative strength.