DPS STS Dhaka holds inter-school coding competition DPS STS School Dhaka has organised an inter-school coding competition titled 'Crack the Code' for both senior and junior campuses.





The first round of the competition was held on April 1, 2023, and will end today. The certificates and crest will be presented to the winners on May 4, 2023.







Prior to the event, DPS STS teachers conducted a 3-days on-campus training session to prepare the students.





The training took place from March 27 - March 29, 2023. The training session focused on Scratch and Python Programming. There was no registration fee for either the training or the competition.







In total, 173 students from the DPS STS and other schools, such as the Summerfield International School, Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, Playpen, and Oxford International School, registered for the event.





The competition was divided into two rounds. In the first round, participants were given a set of Python coding problems to solve within a specific time in an online quiz format. The problems were designed to test the participants' knowledge of programming concepts and skills.







The top performers from the first round were selected to move on to the final round, where they developed a scenario-based game. The game had to be designed and implemented in Scratch or Python Programming.







The game development competition was divided into the Junior, Middle, and Senior categories. The Junior category consisted of students from Grades 5 and 6, the Middle category had grades 7 and 8, and the Senior category consisted of Grades 9 and above students.







The competition was highly competitive, and all the participants demonstrated exceptional coding skills.







Regarding the coding competition, Dr Shivananda CS, Principal, DPS STS Dhaka, said, "As we can all see, coding skills are in the highest demand in the technological era of the 21st century.







Now Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is happening, and to prepare our children to make the most out of it and contribute to the progress and development of Bangladesh, we want to introduce them to coding at an early stage.







I hope the competition can play a vital role in making the students realise their passion for coding."