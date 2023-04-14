Adani Electricity Mumbai No.1 power utility in India

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) topped India's 71 electricity distribution companies for its overall governance including financial sustainability, performance excellence and external environment.







In the 11th edition of the 'Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking' of country's power distribution utilities by the Ministry of Power, Adani Electricity secured the 1st rank with Grade A+ and the highest integrated score of 99.6 out of 100, says a press release.





The rating report, published on Monday, is prepared by McKinsey & Company and the assessment is based on the accounts of the past three financial years, from 2019-2020 to 2022-2023.







"This independent recognition is a testament to our commitment to serve our customers with reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. We will continue to enhance our services and infrastructure to exceed global benchmarks.







We also recommit ourselves to doubling our share of renewable energy share to 60%. This is our commitment to Mumbai and to all our stakeholders who have stood by us through this journey to Number One." said Kandarp Patel, MD, AEML.







Early this month, Adani Electricity had announced the least tariff hike among Maharashtra's discoms for the period reviewed under the Multi-Year Tariff mechanism. This demonstrates the benefits to the end users on account of Adani Electricity's prudent financial and operational practices.