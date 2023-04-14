Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US urges further World Bank reforms this year

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

WASHINGTON, April 13: The World Bank should take on added reform measures this year, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday, after initial steps to update the global lender's mission and boost its financing capacity.

The revamp of the bank comes amid pushes for it to meet global challenges such as climate change.

"We should use the rest of the year to undertake additional reforms through a staged implementation approach," Yellen said, at the start of a roundtable discussion.

The bank's mission now "highlights the importance of inclusion, sustainability and resilience to global shocks," she said, outlining various changes in the pipeline.

But she maintained that such goals remain "interconnected" with the World Bank's existing work of poverty reduction and development.

Shareholders have also "agreed to undertake reforms that could add up to $50 billion in financing over the next 10 years -- while protecting the bank's credit rating and long-term financial sustainability," she added.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, who attended the roundtable with Yellen, said afterward that there is a "historic opportunity" to bring the necessary financial resources to developing countries -- through the reform of development lenders.

He noted the need to narrow the growing gap between developed and developing countries, adding that "the situation now has become really critical."
On Wednesday, Yellen said there needs to be efforts for further progress.

Global leaders can tap upcoming events such as the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in September to "keep the momentum strong," she said in her speech.
The United States is the largest shareholder of the World Bank Group.

In an interview with AFP ahead of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington this week, Yellen said that key changes are expected to be unveiled at the gathering.

Other key issues on the spring meetings' agenda include debt restructuring, and leaders at a global sovereign debt roundtable committed Wednesday to further efforts to help speed up restructurings.

The debt roundtable is co-chaired by the IMF, World Bank and India, which currently holds the G20 presidency.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt borrowing from BB rises to Tk 50,380cr in 9 months
Banks to keep ATM, MFS in operation during Eid vacation
Interest rate of EDF loans to remain unchanged
Citizen engagement in public procurement underscored
FBCCI for expansion of tax-free income limit to Tk 4 lakh
Stocks continue gaining streak
‘We need smart agriculture to build smart Bangladesh’
SVC Jhilmil Residential BD signs agreement with BMTF


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft