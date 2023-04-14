BGMEA donates money, clothes, foods to Markazul Fiqhil Islami The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has donated money and clothes to Markazul Fiqhil Islami to support the education of its students.





The donation was made as part of BGMEA's to commitment to social responsibility and community development.





BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the cheque of donation, clothes and foods at a program held at Markazul Fiqhil Islami in Uttara, Dhaka on April 10.





Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven and Knit Md. Nurul Islam was also present on the occasion.





Speaking at the program, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh is steadily moving along the path of development, and on one should left behind in the journey as development will only be sustainable if it is inclusive.





"Bangladesh is blessed with a young and vibrant population, and what we need is to turn our people into resources through imparting education and skills," he said.





He added, "BGMEA is happy to make the financial donation to Markazul Fiqhil Islami to support the education of its students who has the potential to contribute to the development of Bangladesh."





Faruque Hassan urged affluent people to come forward and support those who are in need in the society. �UNB