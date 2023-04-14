SCB distributes food stuff among DCL employees Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB), as a part of CSR, distributed essential food stuff, edible etc among the employees of Dhaka Club Ltd (DCL). ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival on Wednesday.





SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim presided over the event and Dhaka Club President Khandaker Mashiuzzaman (Romel) was present as the chief guest.





Directors of SCB, Directors & Members of Dhaka Club Ltd. and many dignitaries were present on the occasion, says a press release.