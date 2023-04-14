Video
Pepsi unveils thrilling campaign for consumers

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Beating the summer heat, the more fizzy and more refreshing Pepsi®, unveiled its new campaign giving its consumers a once-in-a-life opportunity to win an exclusive UCL final experience in Istanbul every week!

Consumers can also get a chance to win a smartphone every hour and assured Bkash cashback upto 10 BDT on every purchase. Consumers can easily avail themselves of this offer* on the purchase of any Pepsi® PET bottle by simply messaging the unique code prominently printed under the cap to 26969, or scanning the QR code on the pack & participating on the website, says a press release.

The offer* is accompanied with a fun and quirky TVC bringing alive the love for football in the country while bolstering Pepsi®'s positioning of 'More Fizz, More Refreshing.' The invigorating TVC takes customers to an open field, where a young Jamal is playing football.

In between the action, as the worn-out Jamal wipes the sweat off his forehead after kicking the ball, he notices a cooler box full of Pepsi® bottles beside him.

As soon as he twists the cap open, he hears the iconic Pepsi® fizzzz sound and the fields' ambient noises transform to the sounds of a packed stadium. As the stunned Jamal closes the cap, the stadium sounds also stop! A confused Jamal finally notices the promo* on the pack & takes a long swig of the refreshing Pepsi®.

Speaking on this offer, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Bangladesh Region, PepsiCo, said, "Pepsi is a youth-centric brand and has always had a pulse on the passion points of the youngsters - football being one of them.

Our aim through this exciting campaign is to provide them with an aspirational opportunity to witness the UCL Final in-person in Istanbul. An all-expenses-paid chance to catch their favourite football teams battle it out would be nothing short of a dream come true! They also stand a chance to win a smartphone every hour & assured Bkash cashback upto 10 Taka."

Adding on, the Head of Marketing of Transcom Beverage Sharfuddin Bhuiyan said, "With the summers starting, it's the right time for Pepsi to begin the season on a refreshing note.

As one the largest soft drink brands of the country, it brings us immense joy to bring this exciting offer for the consumers."

Commenting on the campaign, brand ambassador Jamal Bhuyan said, "The love for football in Bangladesh isn't unknown to anyone.

It'll be such a fantastic opportunity for our youth to go witness the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, and I couldn't have been more excited to be a part of this incredible campaign!"

The new Pepsi® TVC will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. Pepsi® is available in single serve?and multi serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.  *Terms and Conditions apply.

The offer will be valid till 4th May, 2023 (23:59 pm) on all PET bottles of Pepsi®. For more details, one may visit: http://www.pepsibdpromo.com/


